The Eastern Cape now has 293 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with five deaths and 15 recoveries, according the the provincial health department.

With 127 cases, Nelson Mandela Bay has the most infections, followed by Buffalo City, with 108 confirmed cases.

Chis Hani has 25 confirmed cases while Sarah Baartman and OR Tambo both have 14. Amatole has 5 cases.

Luke Charter – DispatchLIVE

Share this: Tweet