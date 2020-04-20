Taxi owner arrested over fake travel permits

Tikana-Gxothiwe said the taxis were denied entry as the permits were incorrect and did not comply with the lockdown regulations.

“The arrest was made by a team of Eastern Cape detectives from the Commercial Crimes Unit and their investigations led them to Cape Town,” she said.

“The suspect was arrested. He is facing charges of fraud.

“Investigations revealed the accused organised fake funeral permits, using one death certificate.”

She said the man claimed that all the passengers were to attend the same funeral, which raised red flags with the police at the Aberdeen provincial border Covid-19 checkpoint.

“An investigation ensued leading to the arrest on April 17. This will go a long way in the fight against the increasing number of Covid-19 coronavirus infections in the province,” Tikana-Gxothiwe said.

She said the movement of people from one province to another, especially from the Western Cape, was one of the Eastern Cape’s biggest problems with battling Covid-19.