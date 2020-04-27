COMMENTARY | Coronavirus casts dark shadow over South Africa’s freedom celebrations

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize gave an update on the virus during a virtual briefing to the parliamentary joint committees on health early on Monday.

The presentation revealed that the continent continued to register a “steady” increase in Covid-19 cases across 45 countries and territories.

SA had the highest number of cases (in the African region) followed by Egypt and Algeria. However, Algeria and Egypt had a higher number of deaths.

SADC region, according to the presentation, had reported a total of 5,714 confirmed cases and 140 fatalities – an increase of 347 cases over 24 hours.