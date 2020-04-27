Sneak attack: how Covid-19 invades the heart, brain, veins and liver

We think of Covid-19 as a respiratory virus, one that simply attacks the lungs. But scientists are now wondering if it is much more than that, with a stream of medical papers being published over the past few weeks that suggests the contagion can get deep into our vascular system and even our brains.

“We are seeing a range of illness; some people develop blood clots, others heart attacks or kidney failure,” said Dr Ajay Shah, a consultant cardiologist at King’s College Hospital, London. “There are still many unknowns, but the amount of research effort that is going on to understand exactly what is happening to patients with Covid is absolutely phenomenal.”

So how does the virus attack?

Nose and throat

It is here that the infection begins, colonising the upper nasal tract, often blocking out our sense of smell, before moving down into the throat. The cells here are rich in an enzyme known as ACE2. They enable the “spike proteins” on the surface of the virus to latch on and replicate at pace. At this point patients are highly infectious, but may not yet be suffering any symptoms.

It’s one of the virus’s most devious and unusual tricks – to get its hosts to spread it to others without letting them know they are ill.