Five new Covid-19 deaths take SA toll past 150, confirmed cases at 7,808

The number of Covid-19 deaths in SA climbed past 150, with the health ministry confirming five additional fatalities on Wednesday.
In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the death toll now stood at 152 following two additional deaths in both the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and one death in Limpopo.
There were 7,808 confirmed cases countrywide, Mkhize said, an increase of 236 from Tuesday. The Western Cape remained the country’s Covid-19 epicentre, both in terms of deaths and number of cases.
The number of recoveries was 3,153 – with the Western Cape and Gauteng both passing 1,000 recoveries.
The provincial breakdown of cases on Wednesday was provided as:
- Eastern Cape – 849;
- Western Cape – 3,760;
- Gauteng – 1,720;
- KZN – 1,189;
- Free State – 130;
- Mpumalanga – 57;
- Limpopo – 40;
- North West – 37; and
- Northern Cape – 26.
The number of deaths and recoveries were recorded as:
- Eastern Cape – 18 deaths, 388 recoveries;
- Western Cape – 73 deaths, 1,122 recoveries;
- KwaZulu-Natal – 38 deaths, 420 recoveries;
- Gauteng – 15 deaths, 1,036 recoveries;
- Free State – 6 deaths, 102 recoveries;
- Limpopo – 3 deaths, 27 recoveries;
- Mpumalanga – 0 deaths, 22 recoveries;
- North West – 0 deaths, 20 recoveries; and
- Northern Cape – 0 deaths, 16 recoveries.