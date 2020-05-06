Five new Covid-19 deaths take SA toll past 150, confirmed cases at 7,808

The number of Covid-19 deaths in SA climbed past 150, with the health ministry confirming five additional fatalities on Wednesday.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the death toll now stood at 152 following two additional deaths in both the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and one death in Limpopo.

There were 7,808 confirmed cases countrywide, Mkhize said, an increase of 236 from Tuesday. The Western Cape remained the country’s Covid-19 epicentre, both in terms of deaths and number of cases.