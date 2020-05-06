Five new Covid-19 deaths take SA toll past 150, confirmed cases at 7,808

By
TimesLIVE
-

The number of Covid-19 deaths in SA climbed past 150, with the health ministry confirming five additional fatalities on Wednesday.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the death toll now stood at 152 following two additional deaths in both the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and one death in Limpopo.

There were 7,808 confirmed cases countrywide, Mkhize said, an increase of 236 from Tuesday. The Western Cape remained the country’s Covid-19 epicentre, both in terms of deaths and number of cases.

The number of recoveries was 3,153 – with the Western Cape and Gauteng both passing 1,000 recoveries.

The provincial breakdown of cases on Wednesday was provided as:

  • Eastern Cape – 849;
  • Western Cape – 3,760;
  • Gauteng – 1,720;
  • KZN – 1,189;
  • Free State – 130;
  • Mpumalanga – 57;
  • Limpopo – 40;
  • North West – 37; and
  • Northern Cape – 26.

The number of deaths and recoveries were recorded as:

  • Eastern Cape – 18 deaths, 388 recoveries;
  • Western Cape – 73 deaths, 1,122 recoveries;
  • KwaZulu-Natal – 38 deaths, 420 recoveries;
  • Gauteng – 15 deaths, 1,036 recoveries;
  • Free State – 6 deaths, 102 recoveries;
  • Limpopo – 3 deaths, 27 recoveries;
  • Mpumalanga – 0 deaths, 22 recoveries;
  • North West – 0 deaths, 20 recoveries; and
  • Northern Cape – 0 deaths, 16 recoveries.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply