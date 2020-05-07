Don’t try open schools early, education department warns

The basic education department has warned schools against reopening prematurely, after it became aware that some private and public schools were planning to receive pupils before June 1.

During a media briefing last week, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the proposed date for the return of grade 12 and 7 pupils was June 1.

On Thursday, department said in a statement that, at some schools, teachers have already been reporting for duty and parents’ meetings have been held where plans were announced to have learners back in school in May.

“The premature reopening of schools is not permitted as the department is still finalising Covid-19 school compliance protocols. The uniform standards will be applicable in schools as part of the measures put in place to protect learners and teachers, reduce infection and save the academic year.”