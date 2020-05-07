424 new Covid-19 cases in SA as total passes 8,000

There was another big jump in the number of Covid-19 cases in SA, as confirmed cases passed 8,000.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that there were 424 new cases of the respiratory illness, taking the national total to 8,232.

There were also eight more deaths reported, taking the national toll to 161. Six of the new deaths were in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Wednesday, Mkhize said that the death toll was at 153 and that there were 7,808 confirmed cases countrywide.