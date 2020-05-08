Gloves off as Covid-19 cases brought to Eastern Cape jump to 80 while MECs lash out

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said: “We will not be deterred or derailed as we are committed in flattening the curve in the province.”

“This needs all of us to work together so that we beat this virus. Until a vaccine is found, we have to all play our part and practise good personal hygiene. This virus only moves when people move so it’s up to all of us to contain it.”

Western Cape transport MEC and DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, meanwhile, lashed out at the Eastern Cape government on Facebook, accusing it of “building Berlin Wall” between the provinces and questioning why commuters from the Western Cape were targeted for testing. He claimed that the Western Cape government had stayed silent when drivers from the Eastern Cape had been caught with drugs, in unroadworthy or overloaded vehicles or without licenses.