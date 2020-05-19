Ebrahim Patel hints at Cape Town remaining on level 4 lockdown as country moves to level 3

Patel also expressed concern over the transmission of cases from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape.

“We are very concerned about Cape Town. It is now an enormous outlier in terms of infections. We’ve done comparative analysis between all districts and provinces and, without question, this is a worry,” Patel said.

“There’s also a flow of transmission from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape. The virus can still flare up elsewhere. It could be Johannesburg or Durban next.”

Last week, while hinting about possibly moving to level 3 lockdown, health minister Zweli Mkhize said Cape Town may need tighter restrictions.

“We are dealing with a dynamic situation and will monitor and evaluate the progress in various parts.

“It must be expected there may be areas where it might not be the best way to just let everything get back to normal. We might need to consider heightened interventions of lockdown in various forms.”