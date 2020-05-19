Gauteng has recorded 2‚343 Covid-19 cases‚ with 1‚671 recoveries and 26 deaths.

According to the provincial health department‚ out of a total of 10‚631 contacts traced (those who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19)‚ 8‚266 people had completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and were de-isolated.

“A total of 61 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities‚” the department said.

The department said there was a case of Covid-19 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital which required the facility to be cleared and disinfected.

“Due to the pandemic other wards within the unit had to be dedicated to admit pregnant women who are under investigation for Covid-19 while others are dedicated for confirmed Covid-19 patients. This has reduced the capacity of the general unit beds leading to delays in the allocation of beds for those patients who are admitted electively‚” said the department.

“On the night the positive case was confirmed‚ there were 41 babies delivered‚ 19 were through C-sections and 22 were normal vertex deliveries. The obstetrics protocols remain in place‚” said the department.

The breakdown of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province is as follows:

Johannesburg has 1‚204 confirmed cases of Covid-19 (eight new cases)‚ 12 deaths and 1‚019 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni has recorded 527 positive cases (six new cases)‚ eight deaths and 383 recoveries.

Tshwane has 341 Covid-19 cases (two new cases)‚ three deaths and 213 recoveries.

Sedibeng has recorded 39 cases (one new case)‚ no deaths and 13 recoveries.

The West Rand has 71 cases‚ three deaths and 43 recoveries.

There are 161 unallocated cases in the province.

By: Nomahlubi Jordaan

Source: TMG Digital.