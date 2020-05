At this time of Lockdown, the Royal St Andrews Hotel sends special wishes for the residents of the area and assure them that they will be back with great food at the Thistle and the Paper Nautilus restaurants, along with entertainment and a great social time at the Highlander Pub when the restrictions are lifted.

In the meantime, the staff at the Royal St Andrews Hotel wish you the best and send their own special wishes to their friends and customers.

Share this: Tweet