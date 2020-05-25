52 Covid-19 deaths recorded in past 24 hours as cases up by more than 1,000

Fifty-two Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

This means that there are now 481 deaths from the respiratory illness, caused by the cornavirus.

The ministry also reported an increase of 1,032 new cases in the 24-hour reporting period – up from 22,583 on Sunday to 23,615 on Monday.

Of the dead, just under 54% were male. More than a quarter of the recorded deaths (133, or 27.7%) were in the 60 to 69 age category, followed by 50 to 59 (111 deaths, 23.1%). There were two reported deaths of children aged nine or younger.

The statistics already revealed that, between the last time details of the age of the deceased were provided on May 20 and Monday, another child under the age of 9 had died. No details have been provided on the second child’s death.