The Pretoria high court says it needs time to prepare before it can hear an application by the Educators’ Union of SA for an interdict against the government’s plan to partially open schools.

Schooling for grade 7 and 12 pupils is set to resume on Monday June 8.

Union spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane last week likened sending children back to school in winter to “genocide” without the necessary safety precautions in place.

“Sending learners to school during winter‚ when infections will be increasing‚ is similar to committing a genocide‚” Mahlobogwane told TimesLIVE.

The matter was set down for hearing on Tuesday‚ however it was postponed to Tuesday next week.

Mahlobogwane said the judge presiding over the matter postponed it to allow the education department to prepare.

“The judge decided to postpone the matter to Tuesday‚ stating that the department was not ready to proceed and that he needed to familiarise himself with the matter‚ as it is high profile‚” Mahlobogwane said.

By: Nomahlubi Jordaan

Source: ARENA Holdings.