Eastern Cape airport hangers, stadium to be converted as province braces for virus peak

This was revealed on Tuesday by provincial health head Dr Thobile Mbengashe during a two-day visit to the province by parliament’s health portfolio committee and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) select committee on health.

The province is bracing itself for the Covid-19 pandemic’s peak, predicted for September. By Monday, it had recorded 4,111 cases, 82 deaths and 2,123 recoveries.

The Eastern Cape also plans to build 500-bed field hospitals in each of its eight districts.

Speaking after the visit on Tuesday, committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said they were concerned about the province’s use of private quarantine sites and the provision of protective equipment.

The committees spent Monday and Tuesday visiting hospitals in the OR Tambo and Buffalo City metros, including Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha and Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane.