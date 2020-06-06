Most Eastern Cape schools ready to begin teaching

Gade said 80-90% of PPE had been delivered to schools in the province’s 12 districts, with the exception of Amathole east, which had received less than half its equipment.

Gade admitted that the PPE delivery process had not been smooth sailing.

Gade said he had met with business leaders of SMMEs in the OR Tambo district who had derailed PPE deliveries in the area last week to demand that government use local business to supply PPE and water tanks.

“We agreed that the process must unfold, and as such the PPE were starting to be delivered in the afternoon on Wednesday in OR Tambo.

“OR Tambo now is among the districts that are pitching up close to 80% in relation to the delivery of PPE,” Gade said.

The MEC said the latest report from Rand Water, issued on Thursday, showed the water utility had delivered 669 of the 756 water tanks meant for schools.

“Rand water should be delivering 60 tanks today [Friday] and 29 tanks on Saturday across the province,” Gade said.

Schools which did not have adequate ablution facilities and infrastructure would remain on level 5 and not open.

He said pupils attending those schools would be sent to neighbouring schools which “are not risky, in terms of infrastructure”.

“The districts have made their own submissions to the main office for assessments and profiling of those schools and individual learners,” Gade said.

He said the construction of ablution facilities at such schools had been halted due to the lockdown, but would resume under level 3 to combat the “perpetual history of the use of pit toilets”.