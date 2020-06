By

EASTERN CAPE PROVINCE COVID-19 STATISTICS AND DISTRICT BREAKDOWN AS AT 9 JUNE 2020

EC population = 6 713 457

Number of people tested as of yesterday = 95 058

EC COVID-19 confirmed cases = 6760

Screened = 2 010 264

Recoveries = 3647

Death = 138

Active cases = 2975

