Recoveries from coronavirus continue to outpace active cases

In South Africa and globally, recoveries from coronavirus continue to outpace infections after a watershed was reached last week.

Since then, the margin between recoveries and active cases has widened, both in SA and globally.

As of June 10, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 52,991 cases, of which 29,006 have recovered and 1,162 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 96.1% compared to 3.85% deaths in closed cases. There are 22,823 active cases, of which 208 are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 22,615 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 20 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 7,344,121 total cases, of which 414,130 have died and 3,621,446 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 90% compared to 10% deaths. Of active cases, 3,254,513 (98%) are in a mild condition and 54,032 (2%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

