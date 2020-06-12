Diabetes the leading risk factor for Covid-19 deaths

People with diabetes are more likely to die from Covid-19 than any other high-risk group while those with HIV appear to be at less risk, the latest Covid-19 mortality data from the Western Cape has revealed.

The provincial health department said that, based on current data, it estimates that out of every 100 people within the public health-care sector who died from Covid-19, 52 had diabetes, followed by 19 with hypertension and 12 with HIV.

The department said on Friday that in the absence of data on important risk factors such as body mass index (BMI), most deaths could be attributed to the three leading comorbidities.

“We are reassured that the increased risk of poor Covid-19 outcomes for people with HIV is not significant and lower than what might have been expected, but people with HIV and TB need to be considered a risk group especially if they have other comorbidities,” said the department in a statement.