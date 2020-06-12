Smokers wait with bated breath

While the country awaits the judgment of the Pretoria High Court on the ban of tobacco products, smokers are looking to the black market for their nicotine fix.

Many smokers say they are prepared to suffer the crunch of exorbitant prices in the underground market because quitting is not yet an option.

Premium brands are now fetching as much as R2 200 per carton, while “cheapies” are now being sold for at least R700.

Joshua Goss, in Komani, who has smoked since 2004, said: “I will never quit. I will continue buying my cigarettes and smoke them in front of the police.