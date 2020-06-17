SA’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 1,674 as 49 more fatalities reported

“This brings the total deaths to 1,674. We wish to convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said in a statement.

“The mortality rate is 2.1%. We also recognise that the number of recoveries continues to rise as well, with the total number to date at 44,331. This translates to a recovery rate of 55.1%. Therefore, we currently have 34,407 active cases,” he added.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 46,555 cases. Gauteng has 14,620 cases while the Eastern Cape as 11,919 cases.

The other provincial breakdowns are as follows:

Free State — 608

KwaZulu-Natal — 4,238

Limpopo — 416

Mpumalanga — 391

North West — 1,402

Northern Cape — 211

A total of 52 cases remain unallocated by province.