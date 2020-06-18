Covid-19 has spawned five distinct personality types. Which one are you?

Corona? Just another C-word, baby. Palesa constantly invites you to her “Covert Covid” lunches and is bitterly disappointed when you decline. “We can’t isolate forever. We’re social animals. Haven’t your heard of herd immunity?”

Her hairdresser visits her home to cover her roots. “It’s fine, we both wear masks most of the time. And I’m not going grey, dolla, not for any virus.”

Palesa’s pedicurist also does house calls. “Shame man. She’s a mess so I’m doing a public service. Anyway, listen, stockpile some Johnnie Walker, I hear the government is about to ban alcohol again.”

When you raise your concern about the lack of social distancing at her parties, she gets a bit peeved: “I feel like you’re taking this too seriously. It’s like the flu.”

She says her massage therapist tells her we’re all “gonna get it anyway”. “Look how amazingly the Swedes are doing. More deaths than Denmark? Yes, well, we all gonna die one day, dolla.”