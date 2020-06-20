BREAKING | Grahamstown Pick n Pay closed temporarily due to Covid-19

“The health and safety of our customers and staff is a top priority. We are cleaning our store even more rigorously, including sanitising all till points after each transaction, and sanitising our trolleys frequently.

“We have various preventative measures, including Perspex screens at all till points and all staff have face masks. Our staff follow strict hygiene rules and practices, including regular handwashing, and hand sanitiser is readily available for all staff and customers in our store.

“We have clear distancing policies which includes floor markers and asking customers to queue and shop with a trolley so that safe physical distancing can be maintained at all times. We also screen our staff for symptoms before they start work.”