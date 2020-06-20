BUFFALO CITY COVID-19 UPDATE

The Municipality reiterates its call to all people living or visiting Buffalo City to exercise extra caution as this is a Corona virus highly infected area.

AS AT 04 JUNE 2020, the BCM Covid-19 Command Council updated that in Buffalo City there were 1 412 Confirmed Cases;735 Recoveries and 13 Deaths.

AS AT 18 JUNE 2020, the BCM Covid-19 Command Centre updates that in Buffalo City there are 3 033 Confirmed cases, 1 688 Recoveries, 1 300 Active Cases and the death toll is 45.

To date, the Mass screening and testing teams have screened approximately 147, 578 individuals. Up to 31, 339 tests have been conducted as on 18/06/2020.

In terms of the geographical spread, East London remains the area with most cases followed by King Williams Town and Mdantsane.

In terms of areas with confirmed cases, EL areas are Abbottsford, Amalinda, Beacon Bay, Braelyn, Buffalo Flats, DV, EL, Gonubie, Greenfields, Haven Hills, Nahoon, Needs Camp, Parkside, Selborne, Sunnyridge, Sunset Bay, Vincent & Westbank.

Mdantsane areas with confirmed cases are Zone 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, Fort Jackson & Mncotsho.

KWT/Bhisho areas with confirmed cases are Bhisho, Dimbaza, Ginsberg, KWT, Mamata, Masingatha, Mantlaneni, Ndevana, Tshatshu & Zwelitsha.

In terms of the distribution of cases based on age categories, special care must be exercised by the ages between 50-59 years and above, as this group is more at risk.

As more businesses begin to operate under Lockdown Level 3, we call on all them to exercise caution, ensure that staff and customers wear masks, that they screen everyone and enforce social distance.

We also call on alcohol selling establishments to adhere to all the strict Disaster Management Act regulations.

We futher call on the people of Buffalo City not to compromise on their safety and alert law enforcement authorities whenever there are transgressions.

For any Covid 19 related matters call the hotline on 0800 029 999, Say ‘Hi’ to WhatsApp 0600 123 456.

Issued by BCM Communications