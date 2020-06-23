Eastern Cape pupil, teacher test positive for Covid-19

“Municipal offices in Campbell Street are presently being sanitised following the positive result of a Supply chain staff member. Strict protocols are in place at the municipality, however, to allay employees’ fears, a healthcare professional will address municipal employees in small groups over the next two days,” Ncamiso said in a statement.

“As cases continue to rise, it is important that each and every person takes responsibility to curb the spread of the virus by washing hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water, sanitising, wearing a mask covering both mouth and nose, maintaining social distance and ensuring that common surfaces are sanitised on a regular basis.

“If anyone is concerned that they may have symptoms or have been in contact with a person who has tested positive, please phone your doctor, or go to the hospital or clinic for screening by a healthcare professional.”