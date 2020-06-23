Number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 19 in Ndlambe

The Covid-19 JOC Committee today confirmed a total of 19 positive Covid-19 cases in Ndlambe, 16 active, two recoveries and one death.

Two schools have reported positive cases – a Grade 7 pupil from Alexandria High School and a teacher from Mtyobo Primary School.

The municipal offices in Campbell Street are presently being sanitised following the positive result of a supply chain management staff member. Strict protocols are in place at the municipality, however, to allay employees’ fears, a health care professional will address municipal employees in small groups over the next two days.

“As cases continue to rise, it is important that each and every person takes responsibility to curb the spread of the virus by washing your hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water, sanitising, wearing a mask covering both mouth and nose, maintaining social distance and ensuring that common surfaces are sanitised on a regular basis,” the Covid-19 JOC Committee said.

If anyone is concerned that they may have symptoms or have been in contact with a person who has tested positive, please phone your doctor, or go to the hospital or clinic for screening by a health care professional.

The JOC committee is in constant contact via WhatsApp and meets every Tuesday at 10am. As information becomes available, media statements are sent to Talk of the Town and distributed on social media and the Municipality’s website.

Provided by Sunshine Coast Tourism on behalf of Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso.

