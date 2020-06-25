Uitenhage and KwaNobuhle new Covid-19 hotspots

This was according to a statement sent by municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase on Wednesday.

Ndamase said Uitenhage had 306 and KwaNobuhle 266 confirmed cases respectively, adding that the municipality noted with concern the rising number of infections.

Motherwell, the Covid-19 hotspot in the metro, has 547 confirmed cases as of June 22.

Disaster management forum chair Shane Brown said the city had a newly developed hotspot in Uitenhage and KwaNobuhle.

“We must not ignore what is happening across the city — cases have increased everywhere,” he said.

Brown said private hospitals beds were full.

“The provincial hospitals such as Dora Nginza, Uitenhage Provincial and Livingstone hospitals do have some capacity, but they are also filling up.

“Fortunately we have the new [Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni] VW[SA] field hospital which will open on July 1 and will assist hugely with the rising numbers.