Update on Covid-19 (25th June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 118 375.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 25 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|20487
|17,3
|Free State
|976
|0,8
|Gauteng
|28746
|24,3
|KwaZulu-Natal
|6590
|5,6
|Limpopo
|730
|0,6
|Mpumalanga
|783
|0,7
|North West
|2965
|2,5
|Northern Cape
|318
|0,3
|Western Cape
|56780
|48,0
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|118375
|100,0
Testing Data
1 460 012 tests have been completed in total of which 43 118 new tests are reported.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 87 COVID-19 related deaths- 2 from Gauteng, 15 from KwaZulu Natal, 17 from Eastern Cape from 53 Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2 292.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The mortality rate is 1,9%
The number of recoveries is 59 974 which translates to a recovery rate of 50,7%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|363
|10439
|Free State
|9
|318
|Gauteng
|149
|5856
|KwaZulu Natal
|106
|2947
|Limpopo
|5
|329
|Mpumalanga
|2
|207
|North West
|5
|291
|Northern Cape
|1
|112
|Western Cape
|1652
|39475
|Total
|2292
|59974
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|3
|0,1
|10-19
|5
|0,2
|20-29
|33
|1,4
|30-39
|133
|5,8
|40-49
|289
|12,6
|50-59
|552
|24,2
|60-69
|603
|26,3
|70-79
|407
|17,8
|80-89
|197
|8,6
|90-99
|55
|2,4
|100- 109
|1
|0,0
|Unknown
|14
|0,6
|2292
|100
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Unknown
|Total
|1193 (52,1%)
|1097 (47,9%)
|2 (0,0)
|2292
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health