Update on Covid-19 (25th June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 118 375.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 25 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 20487 17,3 Free State 976 0,8 Gauteng 28746 24,3 KwaZulu-Natal 6590 5,6 Limpopo 730 0,6 Mpumalanga 783 0,7 North West 2965 2,5 Northern Cape 318 0,3 Western Cape 56780 48,0 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 118375 100,0

Testing Data

1 460 012 tests have been completed in total of which 43 118 new tests are reported.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 87 COVID-19 related deaths- 2 from Gauteng, 15 from KwaZulu Natal, 17 from Eastern Cape from 53 Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2 292.



We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.



The mortality rate is 1,9%

The number of recoveries is 59 974 which translates to a recovery rate of 50,7%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 363 10439 Free State 9 318 Gauteng 149 5856 KwaZulu Natal 106 2947 Limpopo 5 329 Mpumalanga 2 207 North West 5 291 Northern Cape 1 112 Western Cape 1652 39475 Total 2292 59974

Age Distribution Deaths:



Age Deaths Percentage 0-9 3 0,1 10-19 5 0,2 20-29 33 1,4 30-39 133 5,8 40-49 289 12,6 50-59 552 24,2 60-69 603 26,3 70-79 407 17,8 80-89 197 8,6 90-99 55 2,4 100- 109 1 0,0 Unknown 14 0,6 2292 100

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Unknown Total 1193 (52,1%) 1097 (47,9%) 2 (0,0) 2292

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health