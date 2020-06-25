Thursday, June 25, 2020

Update on Covid-19 (25th June 2020)

Mauneen Charter
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 118 375.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 25 June 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 20487 17,3
Free State 976 0,8
Gauteng 28746 24,3
KwaZulu-Natal 6590 5,6
Limpopo 730 0,6
Mpumalanga 783 0,7
North West 2965 2,5
Northern Cape 318 0,3
Western Cape 56780 48,0
Unknown 0 0,0
Total 118375 100,0

 

Testing Data
1 460 012 tests have been completed in total of which 43 118 new tests are reported.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 87 COVID-19 related deaths- 2 from Gauteng, 15 from KwaZulu Natal, 17 from Eastern Cape from 53 Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2 292.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The mortality rate is 1,9%

The number of recoveries is 59 974 which translates to a recovery rate of 50,7%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 363 10439
Free State 9 318
Gauteng 149 5856
KwaZulu Natal 106 2947
Limpopo 5 329
Mpumalanga 2 207
North West 5 291
Northern Cape 1 112
Western Cape 1652 39475
Total 2292 59974

 

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 3 0,1
10-19 5 0,2
20-29 33 1,4
30-39 133 5,8
40-49 289 12,6
50-59 552 24,2
60-69 603 26,3
70-79 407 17,8
80-89 197 8,6
90-99 55 2,4
100- 109 1 0,0
Unknown 14 0,6
2292 100

 

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Unknown Total
1193 (52,1%) 1097 (47,9%) 2 (0,0) 2292

 

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

