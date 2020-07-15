South Africa’s recovery rate improves even further as recoveries keep pace with new infections of Covid-19

Global recoveries from the Covid-19 coronavirus continue to outpace new infections and 99% of active cases are in a mild condition.

Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 7.89-million, compared to 582,320 deaths.

There are more than 3-million more closed cases than active cases.

As of July 15, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 298,292 cases, of which 146,279 have recovered and 4,346 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.1% compared to 2.88% deaths in closed cases. There are 147,667 active cases, of which just 539 (0.36%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 147,128 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 73 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 13,504,095 total cases, of which 582,320 have died and 7,892,195 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 93% compared to 7% deaths. Of active cases, 4,970,072 (99%) are in a mild condition and 59,508 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

