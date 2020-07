WHAT A LOT OF STOCK: Head of Academics at Port Alfred High School, Eleanor Taai is delighted with the response to the appeal to the pupils, staff, parents, past pupils and friends of the school for second hand goods. A Pop Up Charity Shop will be taking place from July 29 to August 1 in the Girl Guide Hall as a joint scholarship fundraising venture between El Shaddai Christian Academy, Kowie Foundation School and Port Alfred High School. For more info contact Laura Guest 084-607-6174

