BOOK REVIEW: Throw off the bowlines

Local family’s four-year adventure on a 50’ yacht

After reading Throw off the bowlines I will probably never look at author and septuagenarian Doug Sutherland in the same way.

Having known Doug for a number of years, specifically when he was the chairman of the Port Alfred Probus Club, I had always found him to be a quietly intelligent man, but not necessarily an adventurer. Nothing could have been further from the truth.

Turning the pages of “Bowlines” it is clear that Doug and his family – wife Marianne and children Rob, Andy and Jax – are fearless, having spent four years sailing around the Americas and Caribbean on their 50-foot yacht Gaucho.

Read more on the review in this week’s Talk of the Town. Out today.

