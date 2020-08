Land invasions have proliferated in Ndlambe, including in Boknes, Trappes Valley, Bathurst and on the R67 close to the 43 Air School turnoff. The issue came up at the most recent Ndlambe council meeting last week. In Boknes individuals have built about nine structures close to the municipal dumpsite and these structures have “mushroomed”. Aside from having been illegally erected, the department of human settlements as well as environmental laws do not allow housing near dumpsites.

Share this: Tweet