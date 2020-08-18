Recipes to share – Savoury Scones

These little savoury morsels are the kind of eats that you can definitely not have just one of. They are easy to make and are perfect as a savoury eat at a tea party or just as a light lunch at home. I make them into little individual scones but it would work just as well if you press the dough out as one and bake as a savoury tart. The recipe also double or triples with the same great result.
Please feel free to submit your favourite recipes to hansteina@arena.africa and we will feature them on our website.
Savoury Scones
Pre-heat oven to 200°C.
Ingredients for Scones:
125g Marg/Butter
2 Cups Flour
2½ tsp baking powder
1 Egg
¾ Cup Milk
1 Cup Grated Cheese
2 Finely Chopped Viennas or 1 Cup Finely Chopped Bacon
Method: Sift flour, baking powder and salt together. Cut marg/butter into blocks and rub into flour. Add cheese and viennas/bacon. Add wet ingredients and mix to a fairly stiff dough.
Roll out to ± 1cm thick. Cut out with small round cutter (3/4cm diameter).
Pack in greased dish or oven pan.
Bake for ±10 minutes.
While they are baking make the sauce.
Ingredients for sauce:
4 Tbl Marg/Butter
2 Tsp Bovril/Marmite
Finely Grated Cheese
Method:
Melt Marg/Butter and Bovril/Marmite in a saucepan.
When ready, pour over the scones just as they come out the oven. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Put back in oven for ±2 minutes until the cheese melts.
Enjoy – Anneli