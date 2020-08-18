Recipes to share – Savoury Scones

These little savoury morsels are the kind of eats that you can definitely not have just one of. They are easy to make and are perfect as a savoury eat at a tea party or just as a light lunch at home. I make them into little individual scones but it would work just as well if you press the dough out as one and bake as a savoury tart. The recipe also double or triples with the same great result.

Please feel free to submit your favourite recipes to hansteina@arena.africa and we will feature them on our website.

Savoury Scones

Pre-heat oven to 200°C.

Ingredients for Scones:

125g Marg/Butter

2 Cups Flour

2½ tsp baking powder

1 Egg

¾ Cup Milk

1 Cup Grated Cheese

2 Finely Chopped Viennas or 1 Cup Finely Chopped Bacon

Method: Sift flour, baking powder and salt together. Cut marg/butter into blocks and rub into flour. Add cheese and viennas/bacon. Add wet ingredients and mix to a fairly stiff dough.

Roll out to ± 1cm thick. Cut out with small round cutter (3/4cm diameter).

Pack in greased dish or oven pan.

Bake for ±10 minutes.

While they are baking make the sauce.

Ingredients for sauce:

4 Tbl Marg/Butter

2 Tsp Bovril/Marmite

Finely Grated Cheese

Method:

Melt Marg/Butter and Bovril/Marmite in a saucepan.

When ready, pour over the scones just as they come out the oven. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Put back in oven for ±2 minutes until the cheese melts.

Enjoy – Anneli

Share this: Tweet



