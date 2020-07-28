Recipes to share – Peanut Butter Crispies

Peanut Butter Crispies
These peanut butter crispies looks like a traditional Rice Krispie treat but you don’t use marshmallows in it and has a nice peanut butter and golden syrup flavour.
This is a super easy recipe to make with only 4 ingredients and is perfect for roping the kiddies in to help. My 4 year old and I made these in 10 minutes with minimal clean up afterwards, which is always a bonus.
Ingredients:
½ cup sugar
½ cup Golden Syrup
½ cup Peanut Butter (Crunchy)
4 cups Rice Krispies
Method:
Melt sugar and syrup together, remove from heat and stir in peanut butter.
Mix with Rice Krispies thoroughly.
Press into baking tray.
Let it cool and cut into squares.
Enjoy – Anneli