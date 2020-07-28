Recipes to share – Peanut Butter Crispies

Peanut Butter Crispies

These peanut butter crispies looks like a traditional Rice Krispie treat but you don’t use marshmallows in it and has a nice peanut butter and golden syrup flavour.

This is a super easy recipe to make with only 4 ingredients and is perfect for roping the kiddies in to help. My 4 year old and I made these in 10 minutes with minimal clean up afterwards, which is always a bonus.

Please feel free to submit your favourite recipes to hansteina@arena.africa and we will feature them on our website.

Ingredients:

½ cup sugar

½ cup Golden Syrup

½ cup Peanut Butter (Crunchy)

4 cups Rice Krispies

Method:

Melt sugar and syrup together, remove from heat and stir in peanut butter.

Mix with Rice Krispies thoroughly.

Press into baking tray.

Let it cool and cut into squares.

Enjoy – Anneli

