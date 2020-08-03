Recipes to share – Apple Pudding

Today’s recipe is a baked apple pudding which has been one in my family’s most-made recipes over the years. It is easy, delicious and the perfect ending to a Sunday lunch. You can have it on its own but I must say a bit of cream or ice cream makes it even better. This recipe doubles up easily and one batch of sauce is enough for a double batch.

Please feel free to submit your favourite recipes to hansteina@arena.africa and we will feature them on our website.

APPLE PUDDING

Preheat oven to 180°C. Lightly grease a Pyrex dish

Ingredients: 410g Tin of Pie Apples

6 teaspoons Sugar

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

Place the pie apples in a Pyrex dish and sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar mix.

¾ Cup Flour

¾ Cup Sugar

¾ Cup Milk

2 teaspoons Baking Powder

Pinch of salt

1 Egg

2 Tablespoons of Oil

Mix all the cake ingredients together and pour over the apples in the Pyrex dish.

Bake in the oven at 180°C for 30 – 35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the middle.

Sauce:

Before the pudding is cooked heat together in a saucepan;

100g Marg/Butter

1 Cup of Sugar

1 tin of Ideal Milk

Heat just to boiling and pour over the pudding as soon as it comes out of the oven. I like to make a few holes with a toothpick so that the sauce can be absorbed even better.

Serve with cream or ice cream.

Note: To make this big pudding in the picture above, I doubled the ‘cake’ part of the recipe.

Enjoy – Anneli

