Recipes to share – Apple Pudding

Today’s recipe is a baked apple pudding which has been one in my family’s most-made recipes over the years. It is easy, delicious and the perfect ending to a Sunday lunch. You can have it on its own but I must say a bit of cream or ice cream makes it even better. This recipe doubles up easily and one batch of sauce is enough for a double batch.
APPLE PUDDING
Preheat oven to 180°C. Lightly grease a Pyrex dish
Ingredients: 410g Tin of Pie Apples
6 teaspoons Sugar
1 teaspoon Cinnamon
Place the pie apples in a Pyrex dish and sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar mix.
¾ Cup Flour
¾ Cup Sugar
¾ Cup Milk
2 teaspoons Baking Powder
Pinch of salt
1 Egg
2 Tablespoons of Oil
Mix all the cake ingredients together and pour over the apples in the Pyrex dish.
Bake in the oven at 180°C for 30 – 35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the middle.
Sauce:
Before the pudding is cooked heat together in a saucepan;
100g Marg/Butter
1 Cup of Sugar
1 tin of Ideal Milk
Heat just to boiling and pour over the pudding as soon as it comes out of the oven. I like to make a few holes with a toothpick so that the sauce can be absorbed even better.
Serve with cream or ice cream.
Note: To make this big pudding in the picture above, I doubled the ‘cake’ part of the recipe.
Enjoy – Anneli