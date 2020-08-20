SA now has 400,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19

There are now 400,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began four weeks ago.

Although South Africa is at fifth place in the world in terms of the number of recorded infections, recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 15.3-million, compared to 791,885 deaths.

There are nearly 9-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of August 20, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 596,060 cases, of which 491,441 have recovered and 12,423 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.53% compared to 2.46% deaths in closed cases. There are 92,196 active cases, of which just 539 (0.58%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 91,657 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 209 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 22,627,039 total cases, of which 791,885 have died and 15,340,282 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 95% compared to 5% deaths. Of active cases, 6,433,142 (99%) are in a mild condition and 61,730 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

