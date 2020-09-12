EFF protest at J.A Floral after women allegedly humiliated

Members of the EFF protested outside J.A Floral Distributors in Fairview on Friday afternoon after allegations emerged that four staff members had been made to pull down their panties and reveal their menstrual statuses to their boss.

The women said they had been forced to do so after some blood was left in a staff toilet.

The allegation garnered the support of the EFF, with about eight of their members engaged in a peaceful protest outside the premises on Friday.

Lawyers for J.A Florals say the matter is being investigated internally and that the staff worker accused of misconduct had been suspended.

The family-owned store employed private security members to stand guard outside the shop on Friday.

BY KATHRYN KIMBERLEY

