I paid my ‘two ten’ bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant

“I want people to know that I was just trying to show how people need to be careful because sometimes you get people who are actual scammers and want you to put more petrol than they can afford.

“His service was great and he was such a cool guy. I wish every petrol attendant would be this careful. I came here to take another video with him so it can be clear to people that I did not scam him,” he added.

Mbokazi had posted the video on his TikTok account and shared the video with Ndabezitha, who at the time of the incident had also posted it on his WhatsApp story.

Months after the incident Ndabezitha said that he was still hurt by the initial outcome of when the video was first posted.

“A week later everyone was calling me ‘two ten’ which really hurt my feelings because it made me look like a fool. Everywhere I went everyone was calling me ‘two ten’. I had turned into a bit of a joke because sometimes customers would come and ask for ‘two ten’,” said Ndabezitha.

“I don’t know how the video ended up on Twitter but it was a blessing in disguise,” he added.

On Wednesday, Ndabezitha was trending at number one on Twitter after the video was retweeted by Sole who reached out to him and shared his banking details on social media, resulting in an outpouring from South Africans who donated money.

“When Tumi called me yesterday I was a bit sceptical but I gave him my banking details anyway. At around 12 my phone started blowing up.”

BY LWANDILE BHENGU