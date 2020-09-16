SA’s Covid-19 figures: 583,126 recoveries, 52,754 active cases, 15,641 deaths

There are now 530,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began eight weeks ago.

South Africa remains in eighth place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections, but recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 21.5-million, compared to 939,935 deaths.

There are more than 14-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of September 16, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 651,521 cases, of which 583,126 have recovered and 15,641 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.38% compared to 2.6% deaths in closed cases. There are 52,754 active cases, of which just 539 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 52,215 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 263 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 29,762,036 total cases, of which 939,935 have died and 21,563,605 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 96% compared to 4% deaths. Of active cases, 7,197,562 (99%) are in a mild condition and 60,934 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

