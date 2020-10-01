SA’s Covid-19 figures: 608,112 recoveries, 49,493 active cases, 16,734 deaths

There are now 558,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began 10 weeks ago.

South Africa dropped one more position to tenth place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections, and recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 25.47-million, compared to 1,019,917 deaths.

There are nearly 18-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of October 1, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 674,339 cases, of which 608,112 have recovered and 16,734 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.3% compared to 2.67% deaths in closed cases. There are 49,493 active cases, of which just 539 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 48,954 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 281 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 34,233,894 total cases, of which 1,019,917 have died and 25,477,231 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 96% compared to 4% deaths. Of active cases, 7,670,800 (99%) are in a mild condition and 65,946 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

