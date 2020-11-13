SA’s Covid-19 figures: 690,903 recoveries, 33,753 active cases, 20,076 deaths

There are now 657,150 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began 16 weeks ago.

South Africa dropped two positions to 14th place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections, and recoveries continue to outpace new infections, in spite of a rise in recorded infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 37.3-million, compared to 1,302,614 deaths.

There are 22.68-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of November 13, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 744,732 cases, of which 690,903 have recovered and 20,076 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.17% compared to 2.82% deaths in closed cases. There are 33,753 active cases, of which just 546 (1.6%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 33,207 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 337 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 53,312,051 total cases, of which 1,302,614 have died and 37,348,412 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 97% compared to 3% deaths. Of active cases, 14,565,068 (99%) are in a mild condition and 93,934 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

