LOOKING AFTER THE RIVER: Volunteers on the river cruise barges Integrity and Cunny Kla Nie carried out a Kowie River clean-up last Thursday afternoon, focusing on a section of the river just past the last houses at Centenary Park. They filled a dozen bags with flotsam and jetsam on the river banks, as well as hauling out a Pick n Pay shopping trolley which was just visible above the surface. Integrity and Cunny Kla Nie plan further clean-ups towards Black Rock Pictures: JON HOUZET

