SA’s Covid-19 figures: 754,658 recoveries, 51,366 active cases, 22,574 deaths

There are now 703,292 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began 20 weeks ago.

South Africa dropped two more positions to 18th place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections, and recoveries continue to outpace new infections, in spite of a rise in recorded infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 48.17-million, compared to 1,579,313 deaths.

There are more than 28-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of December 10, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 828,598 cases, of which 754,658 have recovered and 22,574 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.1% compared to 2.9% deaths in closed cases. There are 51,366 active cases, of which just 546 (1.06%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 50,820 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 379 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 69,439,385 total cases, of which 1,579,313 have died and 48,173,482 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 97% compared to 3% deaths. Of active cases, 19,579,752 (99.5%) are in a mild condition and 106,838 (0.5%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

