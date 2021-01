Thando Patrick Lamani, 68, was last seen on December 4 2020 leaving his home in B Joza, Makhanda (Grahamstown).

He did not say where he was going. He did not make any contact with his family after that. It is not known what clothing he had on when he disappeared.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lamani should please contact Captain A Annandale at the Detective Service, Joza, Grahamstown on 082-301-9703 or (046) 602-2761. E-mail: AnnandaleA@saps.gov.za

Share this: Tweet