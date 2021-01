Judge Judith Cloete handed the convicted murderer known as the Table Mountain Killer two life sentences and an additional 33 years in the Cape Town high court on January 28 2021. Blessing Bveni was convicted in December 2020 for the murders of a hiker and cyclist as well as multiple attacks in the first quarter of 2018 around Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain.

