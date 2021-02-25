Site of new RO plant next to Port Alfred sewerage works

The site of the new seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant next to the Port Alfred sewerage works. Ndlambe Municipality awarded the tender to Cape Town-based Quality Filtration Systems (QFS). It has not been explained why the site was moved from the original intended location at the Wharf Street bend, where a sign for the project has been placed, and where a temporary SWRO plant was situated about 10 years ago. Although the initial phase of the QFS tender is for a 2 megalitre (ML) SWRO plant, and the second phase for a 3ML wastewater RO plant, the project sign states that the first phase is for a 3ML plant. No plant is on site yet, but apparently it has already been built in Cape Town. QFS won the tender late last year after its first winning bid at the beginning of 2020 was overturned by the Grahamstown High Court which found the municipality’s tender process irregular and unlawful.

