Recurring pollution in Port Alfred Duck Pond

In a follow up to an issue Talk of the Town reported on two weeks ago, we went to look at the Port Alfred Duck Pond adjacent to the Anchorage Mall on Sunday, which had been littered with filth for an undetermined period, including used tyres discarded into the water, allegedly by taxi drivers. Ndlambe Municipality cleaned up the rubbish we reported to them on the previous occasion, but there is yet more windblown trash and that thrown by litterbugs into the water. The bank of the duck pond reeks of urine and the water is thick with algae. After we sent a query about the latest trash, we again observed municipal workers fishing it out.

Share this: Tweet



