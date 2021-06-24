Long-awaited Port Alfred RO plant goes online

Ndlambe Municipality announced this afternoon that the much anticipated 2 mega litre (ML) seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant was handed over to the municipality by contractor Quality Filtration Systems (QFS) on Wednesday June 23.

A delegation comprising Ndlambe mayor Khululwa Ncamiso, ward councillors, and officials from the department of water and sanitation (DWS) and Ndlambe were taken on a guided tour of the plant, and were able to sample the water produced by the plant.

QFS will continue to run and monitor the plant for the next three years, municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni said in a statement.

“As from tomorrow, the water produced by the plant will be circulated through Port Alfred’s reticulation system,” he said.

“In the short term, this will dramatically improve the supply of water, however, it must be noted that the emergency Sarel Hayward temporary solution supply is drawing to a close. We are still pumping water from the central boreholes, Nel Farm, Fish Farm and East Bank dune system. High lying areas will still experience water shortages as the town requires 6ML average per day. The municipality will continue to service Jo Jo tanks provided in strategic points.”

The municipality again reminded residents that strict water restrictions are still in place and residents are requested to please use water sparingly.

