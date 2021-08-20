Four armed robbers arrested within two hours of robbing a store in Port Alfred

Shortly after 10am this morning the Multi Security control room was notified of an armed robbery that just took place at a clothing store at Rosehill Mall.

A response team was immediately dispatched to scene where it was reported that four suspects, armed with a firearm, had entered the store and held up the staff. The suspects took multiple cellphones and were noted as fleeing the scene in a gold coloured VW Polo.

The Multi Security team managed to retrieve the registration number of the vehicle from the mall’s CCTV cameras, and immediately ran it on the local farmers-funded CCTV cameras that are monitored by the Multi control room.

“Our team on the ground was notified to be on the lookout and within a few minutes the car’s position was tracked as moving towards Port Elizabeth,” Multi Security owner Clinton Millard said.

“SAPS members were immediately notified and on alert and with what would seem, only bad luck on their side today, the four suspects drove straight into a SAPS roadblock set up just outside of Port Elizabeth.”

All four suspects were arrested and all stolen goods retrieved.

“It was a good to start to the weekend and hopefully a lesson learnt by these criminals that with Multi Security as its protector and all our partners in crime in the Eastern Cape, Port Alfred will not be a playground or easy target for any criminals,” Millard said.

“Well done to all involved!”

