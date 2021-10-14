Consider adopting a dog from Retreat 2 Eden animal sanctuary

WAITING FOR A FAMILY: Ice, a two-year-old Swiss Shepherd girl, is being well socialised at Retreat 2 Eden in preparation for her ideal home. She gets on well with most other dogs, cats, people and older children as well. Ice is looking for a loving family, that will give her the tons of love she craves, as well as gentle guidance. She would be happy to share a loving home with one or two non-confrontational dogs. A large garden that is secured with high fencing is required. Contact Johann Wilhelm on 072-966-7692, or Lynne Wilhelm on 072-388-9054 to find out more details about this wonderful opportunity to adopt Ice

