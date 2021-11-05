Celebration for early childhood development graduates

The achievements of 13 early childhood development (ECD) practitioners were celebrated at a graduation ceremony held at the Diaz Deep Sea Fishing Club in Kenton-on-Sea last Thursday.

The Rotary Club of Kenton-on-Sea was instrumental in providing the opportunity for formal training to carers at preschools and creches in Ekuphumleni, Marselle and Klipfontein. The carers participated in a two-year course through Early Inspiration and graduated with certificates of competence, NQF Level 4, issued by the Education, Training and Development Practices SETA.

